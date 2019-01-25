The RM 59-01 is equipped with a skeletonised, manual winding tourbillon movement, with an oscillating rate of 21,600 vibrations per hour and a power reserve of circa 48 hours. It offers an optimal performance/regularity/power reserve ratio, provided by the combination of grade 5 titanium with anticorodal aluminium, optimised going train and a balance with variable inertia.



The highly innovative case of the RM 59-01 Yohan Blake is a new interpretation of the tonneau shaped design favoured by Richard Mille. It features a surprising thickness and tapering extension between 2 and 5 o’clock, which prevents any rubbing of the torque-limiting crown against Yohan Blake’s wrist, making it extremely comfortable to wear. It is made from a translucent composite injected with carbon nanotubes.

Thanks to its translucent character, the full complexity of the calibre can be admired through the case. The RM 59-01 possesses a powerful identity that compels its recognition as a remarkable piece in the collection. Its design and architecture reflect the personality of the sprinter Yohan Blake, while its performance and unexpected innovations highlight the ambition of Richard Mille to propose ever-more technical and spectacular products.