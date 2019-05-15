Flying has always been one of our passions and we had long dreamt of making a watch—one that would be as comprehensive and complex as possible—to meet the requirements of aircraft pilots.

The complexity of the tourbillon model, which took at least seven years to develop—four years longer than planned—enabled us to address many issues in terms of the functions. Directly based on the RM 039 Tourbillon, this automatic model has many of the functions and complexities of its big brother.



The RM39-01’s movement is designed as a flight navigation instrument. This highly technical and extremely sophisticated watch is a modern interpretation of a device that is essential for any experienced pilot: the E6-B slide rule.

