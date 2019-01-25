Assembled directly on the baseplate, this complex mechanism was designed to visually display the number of g’s accumulated by the wearer during rapid decelerations.



Composed of over 50 parts and measuring a mere 17mm, the g-sensor can withstand decelerations of several tens of g’s. Needless to say, the movement is also characterised by its unequivocal robustness.







Another unique feature of the RM 036 is the scale located at 12 o’clock, whose needle indicates whether the deceleration is safe (green zone) or critical (red zone) for the driver. A push-piece at 9 o’clock quickly resets it to zero.