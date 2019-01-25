The giant panda enjoys worldwide recognition and has incredible appeal, explained in part by its friendly appearance. The panda traditionally lived in the mountainous regions and plains of mid-west and south-west China. Now a protected species, they can be found in the mountainous regions of the provinces of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu in central China.

Embodying innocence and friendship, the giant panda is a charming creature cherished around the world as a symbol of peace. As an emblem for the Chinese nation, it is considered a ’national treasure'. It is also the global ambassador for endangered species.



