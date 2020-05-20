Collections
CALIBRE RM58-01
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, power-reserve indicator and universal 24-hour time display.
Limited edition of 35 pieces
Richard Mille wanted to offer extreme travellers an easy and useful method for keeping track of travel through time zones with a special timepiece that manages time zones with unique simplicity and ease.
Wherever you may be, the watch provides a direct display of the exact local time in major cities all over the world, making it simple to manage your universal diary.
This manually winding movement has hours, minutes and a 10-day power reserve shown on an indicator at 2 o’clock. The caliber RM58-01, 34mm in diameter, is supported on a baseplate of grade 5 titanium, a material also utilized for the bridges. The tourbillon, positioned at 9 o’clock and oscillating at a frequency of 3Hz, is accommodated in a four-part case made from titanium and red gold. The shot-blasted, satin-brushed and polished rotating bezel bears the names of 24 world cities, symbols of the international 24 time zones on its brown upper flange.
Behind this apparent simplicity hides a technical mechanism of immense complexity. In contrast to other time zone watches, the RM 58-01 does not need any adjusting push-piece to change from one time zone to another. The time is set by simply rotating the bezel anticlockwise, making adjustment a much quicker operation. All the traveller needs to do is position the name of the city where he or she has just landed at 12 o’clock, which automatically sets local time and the time in the other 23 world cities thanks to the 24-hour scale engraved on the flange. The black and white disc distinguishes day from night for the user automatically, so there is no possibility of confusion.