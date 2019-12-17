Roberto Mancini, Manager of the Squadra Azzurra

Roberto Mancini is back on home turf after coaching the Saint Petersburg Zenith club for two years, and taking up a new challenge: making Italy the number one football nation in Europe and the world. It is wearing the new RM 11-04 Mancini that Roberto will be shouldering his task and attempting to make the dream of so many ‘tifosis’ come true. For Roberto, time is a strategic resource and a quantitative reality that can be a source of tremendous stress in this sport: ' as coaches, it is up to us to guide our players perfectly. That’s why time must be tracked and managed. It is one of the parameters that can mean victory or defeat. Every last minute, every second is precious and carries the potential to overturn the outcome of a match.’