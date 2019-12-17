Collections
The idea of creating a mechanical watch with a dedicated dial for tracking half-time, extra time and overtime might seem an obvious one, however, the ingenious display, combined with the availability of a flyback chronograph, gives Roberto complete mastery of time on the playing field.
While conceding nothing of the ingenuity that characterised the RM 11-01, the RM 11-04 incorporates the brand’s latest style codes, as seen in the new lines of the crown, its variable-geometry rotor and its ultra-sporty case in Carbon TPT® with raised crenulations.
Running out of time
Time… it is a strategic resource and a quantitative reality that can be a source of tremendous stress in Football. Once time ceases to be displayed on the scoreboard, during extra time, for instance, it keys up anxiety, causing players to lose their bearings and inevitably affecting tactics during play.
Roberto Mancini is back on home turf after coaching the Saint Petersburg Zenith club for two years, and taking up a new challenge: making Italy the number one football nation in Europe and the world. It is wearing the new RM 11-04 Mancini that Roberto will be shouldering his task and attempting to make the dream of so many ‘tifosis’ come true. For Roberto, time is a strategic resource and a quantitative reality that can be a source of tremendous stress in this sport: ' as coaches, it is up to us to guide our players perfectly. That’s why time must be tracked and managed. It is one of the parameters that can mean victory or defeat. Every last minute, every second is precious and carries the potential to overturn the outcome of a match.’
RM 11-04Automatic Winding Flyback Chronograph Roberto Mancini
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds, oversize date, month, flyback chronograph with central minutes counter and variable-geometry rotor.
Around 55 hours (± 10%), 45 hours with chronograph running.
Actual power reserve results will depend on how much the chronograph features are utilised.
The baseplate and the bridges are crafted of grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautical and automobile industries. The baseplate of the calibre RMAC3 has been optimised to for an extremely low weight / resistance ratio.
The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
The flyback chronograph dial displays match time on the basis of two 45-minute halves, and up to 15 minutes of stoppage time. Pressing the pusher at 4 o’clock once actuates the flyback function and repositions the hand at 12 o’clock, ready to start the second half. If extra time is awarded, the flyback function can be reactivated so that the watch shows the 15 minutes of extra match time and up to 5 minutes of stoppage time.
ANNUAL CALENDAR
The semi-instantaneous date is placed in a blue horizontal aperture below 12 o’clock with automatic adjustment for months of 30 or 31 days.
VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR
• Central flange in grade 5 titanium
• 18K white gold weight segment
• Weight segment with 5 possible positions adjusted by screws in grade 5 titanium
• 18K white gold wings
• Ceramic ball bearings
• Unidirectional anti-clockwise winding
This exclusive Richard Mille design makes it possible to effectively adapt rewinding of the mainspring to the user’s activity level, in sporting or non-sporting environments. By adjusting the six-position rib, the rotor’s inertia is modified to either speed up the winding process in the case of leisurely arm movements, or to slow it down during sporting activities.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 30.25 x 38.45 mm
Thickness: 9.00 mm
Number of jewels: 68
Barrel arbour: in AP 20 steel
Balance: Glucydur®, 4 arms, moment of inertia 4.8 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: elinvar by Nivarox®
Index assembly: Triovis N°2
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
Three-position stem: Manual winding, date adjustment, hand setting
CASE IN CARBON TPT®
Carbon TPT® is almost indestructible and possesses exceptional physical properties that make possible a lighter case offering ideal shock protection.
Carbon TPT® consists of over 600 layers of parallel filaments obtained by separating carbon threads. With a maximum thickness of 30 microns, the Carbon TPT® layers are saturated with matrix, then compiled on a special machine that modifies the orientation of the fibres between each layer by 45°. Once it has been heated to 120°C and subjected to a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is machined at Richard Mille’s factory.
Carbon TPT® is renowned for its excellent resistance to micro-cracks and splits.
The complete case construction is water-resistant to 50 metres thanks to two Nitrile O-ring seals and is assembled using 20 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and 316L stainless steel washers.
Finishing
• Baseplate and bridges in titanium, wet sandblasted and PVD treated
• Anglage and polishing by hand
• Hand-polished locking sections
• Burnished pivots
• Diamond-polished sinks
• Pinions with undercuts
• Sapphire-blasted surfaces
• Anglage and polishing by hand
• Screw slot and screws bevelled and polished with rounded and polished tip
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Circular-decorated faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
The double-barrel system contributes to torque stability over a longer period. This is achieved by using higher rotations of the barrel, thereby reducing pressure and wear on the teeth, bearings and pivots, improving long-term performance.
This type of balance wheel represents the ultimate in innovation. It guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shocks and during movement assembly or disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.