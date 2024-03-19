Romain made his Formula 1 debut in 2009 with the Renault F1 Team. The following year, he was crowned champion in the GP2 Series with DAMS. He completed his first full Formula 1 season in 2012 with the Lotus F1 Team, which saw him make the podium on three occasions. In 2013, he doubled the previous year’s achievements and recorded his best-ever Formula 1 season. In 2015, the team got back on its feet, allowing him to make regular points-scoring finishes. After spending four years with the British team, Romain Grosjean switched to the Haas F1 Team in 2016, where he remained until 2020. After 180 Formula 1 starts, Romain crossed the Atlantic to take part in the IndyCar Series.

