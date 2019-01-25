Having adapted the g-sensor to the world of rally racing and golf, it seemed logical to take the experiment to Formula 1.



Designing a model for and with Romain Grosjean directly reflects our strategy of producing watches capable of withstanding the most extreme conditions of use. This was another case of a Richard Mille watch being subjected to the most stressful performance conditions imaginable: the RM 50-01 is an extreme piece created for extreme conditions.



The architectural layout of the modern movement design details a coherent and rational chronograph mechanism that avoids any unnecessary waste of energy and motion, through the application of technical solutions to optimize its operation. This is accomplished through the extensive use of materials such as titanium and the perfected synchronization of different interacting parts.



Parallel to the best racing machines, the movement is assembled on a rigid baseplate of grade 5 titanium, offering exceptional stability and improving the functioning of the movement.