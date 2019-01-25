Menu

2014

RM 50-01

Tourbillon Romain Grosjean

Calibre RM50-01

Manual winding tourbillon movement with g-sensor, hours, minutes and chronograph with central seconds and 30 minute counter at 9 o’clock.

Limited edition of 30 pieces

Having adapted the g-sensor to the world of rally racing and golf, it seemed logical to take the experiment to Formula 1.

Designing a model for and with Romain Grosjean directly reflects our strategy of producing watches capable of withstanding the most extreme conditions of use. This was another case of a Richard Mille watch being subjected to the most stressful performance conditions imaginable: the RM 50-01 is an extreme piece created for extreme conditions.

The architectural layout of the modern movement design details a coherent and rational chronograph mechanism that avoids any unnecessary waste of energy and motion, through the application of technical solutions to optimize its operation. This is accomplished through the extensive use of materials such as titanium and the perfected synchronization of different interacting parts.

Parallel to the best racing machines, the movement is assembled on a rigid baseplate of grade 5 titanium, offering exceptional stability and improving the functioning of the movement.

In motorsport, the driver must obtain maximum information about his car and its performance. Based on this observation, the RM 50-01 uses a function indicator which shows whether the movement is in Winding, Neutral or Handsetting mode, with the addition of a mechanical g-force sensor, a mechanism able to transcribe the range of g’s endured by the driver during deceleration phases. In total this requires more than 500 components for the creation of this ultimate racing tool.

