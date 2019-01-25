The bezel and the back of the RM 61-01 are created from TZP-N. This ultra-tough black ceramic material has a low density (6g.cm3) combining extreme resistance to scratches with a very low coefficient of thermal conductivity. Composed of 95% Zirconium compound stabilized with Yttrium,



TZP-N provides a perfect finish with blasted and hand polished anglage in combination with a caseband created from light and highly resilient NTPT® carbon. Its drawn-out shape between 2 and 5 o’clock stops the crown from rubbing against the sprinter handle.