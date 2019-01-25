A dazzling expression of the Richard Mille style, this jewellery tourbillon combines the mastery of gem-setting with watchmaking precision. While sometimes terrifying at first glance, spiders are in fact a symbol of motherhood as they are incredibly protective of their offspring. Spiders fascinate us with their strong symbolic power, as witnessed by the abundance of myths and stories about these creatures that can be found in every civilization around the world. The RM 19-01 combines strong associations with complex undertones, all expressed through the diamond-studded and encrusted outline of a spider.