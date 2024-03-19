Collections
‘I live life in the fast lane, so timing is important.’
Sébastien Ogier
Undoubtedly one of the best rally drivers of his generation, Multiple world champion Sébastien Ogier owes his multiples world successes at the wheel to his endurance and sense of perfection.
Richard Mille was introduced to Sébastien Ogier through Nicolas Todt. The connection between them is nurtured by their shared passion and obsession for perfection. Sébastien can’t help but show his enthusiasm when talking about Richard Mille: “He’s not only a watch enthusiast. He also has an excellent reputation in the world of motor racing. Richard Mille is a real motorsports fan and has forged strong ties within the industry.” This is certainly one of the reasons why the brand chose to support the rally driver in his chosen discipline. Sébastien first drove in 2016 wearing the RM 011 Flyback Chronograph. He now sports the RM 67-02 Automatic Winding Extra Flat in the colours of his home country, France.
‘As Rafael Nadal says, a Richard Mille watch is like a second skin! The fact that it is light gives me confidence. In my field, you’re constantly fighting against the clock to gain a few tenths or even hundredths of a second. So the reliability of the chronograph becomes the decisive factor.’
Sébastien Ogier
In 2022, Sébastien Ogier joined the Richard Mille Racing Team for his endurance debut. The Frenchman, who was looking for a new challenge, joined the world of endurance racing knowing he had everything to learn.