Richard Mille was introduced to Sébastien Ogier through Nicolas Todt. The connection between them is nurtured by their shared passion and obsession for perfection. Sébastien can’t help but show his enthusiasm when talking about Richard Mille: “He’s not only a watch enthusiast. He also has an excellent reputation in the world of motor racing. Richard Mille is a real motorsports fan and has forged strong ties within the industry.” This is certainly one of the reasons why the brand chose to support the rally driver in his chosen discipline. Sébastien first drove in 2016 wearing the RM 011 Flyback Chronograph. He now sports the RM 67-02 Automatic Winding Extra Flat in the colours of his home country, France.

