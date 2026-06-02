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Serenay Sarıkaya is one of Türkiye’s leading actors. Since beginning her career at just 15, Sarıkaya has moved between film, television and theatre, always following her curiosity rather than a prescribed path.
That instinct has served her well. Throughout her career, she has been recognized with five Golden Butterfly Awards — two individual Best Actress awards and three further honors connected to her performances and projects. Her other accolades include GQ Türkiye’s Woman of the Year, while her celebrated performance in the title role of Alice the Musical marked another milestone in her career, with the production receiving the Haldun Dormen Special Award at the Afife Theatre Awards. More recently, her performance in Aile earned her the PRODU Award for Best Non-Spanish-Speaking Actress, reflecting the growing international recognition of her work.
‘When you start with nothing at a very young age, I guess you feel like you have nothing to lose,’ she says. ‘You lose some, you learn some and you just keep going.’
Serenay Sarıkaya
That willingness to keep moving has taken her well beyond the ambitions she had at 15. Her sights are now set further afield, with ambitions to make more international films, spend part of the year living abroad and travel the film festival circuit. She is also writing a film of her own, which she hopes to see on the big screen.
That independence lies at the heart of her connection with Richard Mille. A longtime watch lover, Sarıkaya was familiar with the brand well before the partnership came about. Joining the Richard Mille family was, as she puts it, an easy decision to make’.
‘To me, Richard Mille is about having the courage to create your own rules,’ she explains. ‘I love the idea of respecting where you come from without letting tradition define where you can go. I love how strength and elegance can exist together. You can be sophisticated and daring, feminine and powerful, deeply rooted and still constantly evolving.’
With a mindset shaped by her athletic background, Serenay Sarıkaya brings a strong sense of discipline, determination and team spirit to everything she undertakes, while embracing every opportunity to challenge herself and push beyond her limits. ‘Acting is always teamwork. It is never enough to just do your part perfectly. It is like an orchestra. Every instrument needs to be in beautiful harmony.’
Sarıkaya has long been committed to using her public platform to drive positive change. She draws strength from the women who have shaped Turkish history and from powerful women in her own life. Through the characters she plays, Sarıkaya hopes to offer some of the encouragement she valued herself: to be brave, take risks and trust in what might come next.