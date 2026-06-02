With a mindset shaped by her athletic background, Serenay Sarıkaya brings a strong sense of discipline, determination and team spirit to everything she undertakes, while embracing every opportunity to challenge herself and push beyond her limits. ‘Acting is always teamwork. It is never enough to just do your part perfectly. It is like an orchestra. Every instrument needs to be in beautiful harmony.’





Sarıkaya has long been committed to using her public platform to drive positive change. She draws strength from the women who have shaped Turkish history and from powerful women in her own life. Through the characters she plays, Sarıkaya hopes to offer some of the encouragement she valued herself: to be brave, take risks and trust in what might come next.