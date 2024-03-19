Not many people can say ‘I’m the only one of my countrymen to have done this !’ Simon Pagenaud did when he became the only Frenchman to have won the Indycar series, an accomplishment he pulled off in 2016. He owes all his victories to his unending search for perfection, on top of a lot of sweat and axel grease.



In 2019 and for the first time in his career, Simon Pagenaud crossed the Indianapolis 500 Miles as a winner, nearly a century after Gaston Chevrolet, another native French speaker. This mythical American race, considered as the greatest motor racing show in the world, shows more than ever how Simon is at the top of his game.