‘When you look at a Richard Mille watch, there is no cutting corners. The question is not how much is this part going to cost, it is an every day quest to understand how to do everything better - with increased quality and best design. This search for perfection is what drives me and what every Richard Mille watch represents.’
Simon Pagenaud
Not many people can say ‘I’m the only one of my countrymen to have done this !’ Simon Pagenaud did when he became the only Frenchman to have won the Indycar series, an accomplishment he pulled off in 2016. He owes all his victories to his unending search for perfection, on top of a lot of sweat and axel grease.
In 2019 and for the first time in his career, Simon Pagenaud crossed the Indianapolis 500 Miles as a winner, nearly a century after Gaston Chevrolet, another native French speaker. This mythical American race, considered as the greatest motor racing show in the world, shows more than ever how Simon is at the top of his game.
‘My path is a lot different than most racers. My family was never involved in racing, so finding a starting point and learning the business has been a tough task.’
Simon Pagenaud
Né en 1984, Simon Pagenaud est passionné de sport automobile depuis sa plus tendre enfance. Partageant son rêve, sa famille a monté une école de conduite afin de trouver les fonds pour lui permettre de démarrer sa carrière. Débutant par le karting en 1994, il est ensuite passé aux voitures de dimensions classiques en 2001, se démarquant notamment en Formule Renault et au championnat de WSR, avant de tenter l’aventure outre-Atlantique. Après avoir accédé aux championnats américains du Champ Car et de l’ALMS, l’American Le Mans Series (qu’il a remporté en 2010), il a saisi l’occasion en 2012 d’intégrer la compétition de monoplaces la plus en vue d’Amérique du Nord, l’IndyCar Series. Il y a fait ses débuts en tant que « Rookie de l’année ». Simon a participé à l’ALMS tout en prenant également part à des événements de renommée mondiale comme les 24 Heures du Mans. L’ex-rookie Simon Pagenaud, devenu « Le Patron » en Amérique du Nord, a intégré la famille Richard Mille en 2017.