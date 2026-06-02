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Few athletes have dominated their sport as quickly and profoundly as Tadej Pogačar. After emerging to the cycling world with a third place at the 2019 Vuelta a España at just 20 years wearing the colours of UAE Team Emirates, the Slovenian rider produced one of the most memorable performances in modern cycling history the following season, becoming the youngest champion since 1904.
Tadej and Richard Mille have been naturally linked since 2021, when the Brand partnered with UAE Team Emirates. As the team entered one of the most successful periods in its history, Tadej emerged as its leading figure and one of the defining champions of modern cycling. Cycling demands endurance, extreme precision, lightweight engineering and shock resistance – values that are embedded in Richard Mille’s philosophy. Tadej represents the ideal partner because he continually redefines performance in professional cycling.
The Slovenian's attacking style has contributed to an exceptional list of achievements, including four Tour de France wins, the Giro d’Italia, two world championship titles, and 13 Monument victories.
In 2024, he became only the third male cyclist – and first since 1987 – to achieve the Triple Crown of Cycling, winning the Giro, the Tour, and the World Championships in the same year. In 2025, he became the first male cyclist to win both the Tour de France and the UCI Road World Championship Road Race in successive years. Ultimately, Tadej’s uncompromising desire has made him the UCI road racing world No.1 for a record number of weeks, achievements realised while wearing the RM 67-02 Automatic Extra Flat, a sports watch developed to provide exceptional comfort through its lightness and ergonomics tailored to the demands of elite athletes.
Tadej Pogačar has established himself as one of the defining riders of his generation, showcasing his extraordinary talent and remarkable dominance. His indefatigable drive to continually raise the bar higher embodies a mindset that resonates naturally with Richard Mille.