In 2024, he became only the third male cyclist – and first since 1987 – to achieve the Triple Crown of Cycling, winning the Giro, the Tour, and the World Championships in the same year. In 2025, he became the first male cyclist to win both the Tour de France and the UCI Road World Championship Road Race in successive years. Ultimately, Tadej’s uncompromising desire has made him the UCI road racing world No.1 for a record number of weeks, achievements realised while wearing the RM 67-02 Automatic Extra Flat, a sports watch developed to provide exceptional comfort through its lightness and ergonomics tailored to the demands of elite athletes.



