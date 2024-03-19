Yohan Blake is a sprinter with an impressive list of achievements. He became World Champion in the 100 metres in 2011, but it was in 2012 that he truly earned his spot in the athletics hall of fame. Yohan finished the 2012 season as the second fastest man in the world, in both the 100 metres and the 200 metres. At the 2012 London Olympics, he was a member of the victorious sprint relay team, who set a new all-time world record of 36.84 s.