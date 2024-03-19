Collections
Yohan Blake is a sprinter with an impressive list of achievements. He became World Champion in the 100 metres in 2011, but it was in 2012 that he truly earned his spot in the athletics hall of fame. Yohan finished the 2012 season as the second fastest man in the world, in both the 100 metres and the 200 metres. At the 2012 London Olympics, he was a member of the victorious sprint relay team, who set a new all-time world record of 36.84 s.
The partnership started shortly before the dazzling achievements in London. The model, which was created for and with Yohan Blake, was unveiled in 2013. The design of the RM 59-01 is one of the company’s most spectacular editions. Together with the RM 61-01, Yohan continues to define his time both on and off the race track.
Everything seems effortless for Yohan Blake – maybe because success came naturally to him, but mostly because of the years of intensive training that have made him the champion he is today. Despite conquering the world, Yohan has never forgotten his native Jamaica and ensures that the fruits of his success are invested in his country wherever needed.
Yohan is extremely generous, devoting much of his time to helping underprivileged children in his native Jamaica through his YBAfraid charity. He is the only sportsman to donate much of his own income towards his foundation. Richard Mille was immediately smitten with Yohan's personality, his commitment to humanitarian causes, his tremendous talent as a sprinter and his flawless technique.