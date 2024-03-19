Yusaku was raised in what became an illustrious golfing family, with his elder brother Kiyoshi and younger sister Ai also successful in the sport. In fact, of all the siblings, he is extolled as having the greatest talent, racking up eight titles during his years on the junior circuit. After enrolling in Tohoku Fukushi University, he proceeded to capture championships on the amateur, student and other Japan tour golfing events.

After turning pro in 2002, Yusaku immediately qualified for seed rights, going on to win his first championship at the 2013 Nippon Series JT Cup. In 2017, he became the top prize money earner in Japan – a first both for himself and for a Japan Golfers’ Association chairperson.

Among the most memorable highlights of his career to date is the 2006 Reno-Tahoe Open in Nevada, a PGA Tour event. There, he scored two hole-in-one shots during the same round – only the second golfer ever to ever achieve such a feat on a tour event. Along with his currently seven titles as a pro, another strength for Yusaku is how such accomplishments remain deeply etched in the memories of Japan golfing buffs.

