Richard Mille has bitten into a juicy new realm of graphic, emotional and chromatic expression. The Richard Mille Bonbon Collection comprises 10 models, each produced in an edition of 30 pieces. Together, they articulate a sweet and tangy new vision of watchmaking. Composed of candies, pastries and fruit, these 10 horological treats once again subvert existing conventions, habits and expectations.
'Bonbon - just saying the word is enough to make you smile. It manages to convey a combination of pleasure, openness and sharing all at once. This collection is disruptive, elegant, daring and playful. In a word: creative! For me it was truly an opportunity to let loose and have fun revisiting childhood. Nonetheless, it was an ambitiously daring project entailing 18 months of development, and entirely faithful to the spirit of Richard Mille, a serious brand that’s not afraid to break with tradition.'
Cécile Guenat, Artistic Director
Richard Mille has turned to new coloured ceramic for this RM 07-03 bezel and back case: a lavender pink TZP ceramic associated with white ATZ ceramic. The caseband is made of gem-set 5N red gold with set pillars (pink sapphires, citrine and tsavorite stones).
The dial is in grade 5 titanium and 5N red gold, hand enamelled.
RM 07-03 Marshmallow
Richard Mille has turned to new coloured ceramics for the RM 07-03 Cupcake
bezel and back case: a dark blue and sky blue TZP ceramic. The caseband is made of white gold microblasted and polished by hand.
The dial is in grade 5 titanium and white gold, hand enamelled with tsavorite stones, diamonds and sapphires.
RM 07-03 Cupcake
The front bezel of the RM 07-03 Litchi is made from Carbon TPT® and its caseback from white Quartz TPT®, two remarkable materials with a unique finish.
The caseband uses a gradient of Carbon TPT®/white Quartz TPT® creating an elegant color transition from the bezel to the caseback.
The dial is in grade 5 titanium with grey Titalyt® treatment. Each candy is painted with
acrylic paint and lacquered by hand with some sugar effect.
RM 07-03 Litchi
The front bezel of the RM 07-03 Myrtille is made from Carbon TPT® and its caseback employs a new turquoise Quartz TPT®.
The caseband uses a gradient of Carbon TPT® /turquoise Quartz TPT®, creating an elegant color transition from the bezel to the caseback.
The dial is in grade 5 titanium with grey Titalyt® treatment. Each candy is painted with
acrylic paint and lacquered by hand with some sugar effect.
RM 07-03 Myrtille
Richard Mille has turned to coloured ceramics for the RM 16-01 Réglisse: blush pink and yellow TZP ceramic. The caseband is made of white gold, satin finished, microblasted and polished by hand.
The liquorice dial is in grade 5 titanium, black chrome treated.
RM 16-01 Réglisse
The front bezel of the RM 16-01 Citron is made from Carbon TPT® and its caseback uses yellow Quartz TPT®. The caseband uses a gradient of Carbon Carbon TPT® /yellow
Quartz TPT®, creating an elegant colour transition from the bezel to the caseback.
The dial is in grade 5 titanium with grey Titalyt® treatment. Each candy is painted with
acrylic paint and lacquered by hand with some sugar effect.
RM 16-01 Citron
The front bezel of the RM 16-01 Fraise is made from Carbon TPT® and its caseback uses red Quartz TPT®. The caseband uses a gradient of Carbon TPT®/red Quartz TPT®, creating an elegant colour transition from the bezel to the caseback.
The dial is in grade 5 titanium with grey Titalyt® treatment. Each candy is painted with
acrylic paint and lacquered by hand with some sugar effect.
RM 16-01 Fraise
Richard Mille has turned to a hunter green TZP ceramic for the RM 37-01 Sucette. It's caseband is made of 5N red gold, satin finished, microblasted and polished by hand.
The dial is in 5N red gold, hand enamelled set with diamonds. The crown is set with tsavorite stones.
RM 37-01 Sucette
The front bezel of the RM 37-01 Cerise is made from Carbon TPT® and its caseback uses crimson Quartz TPT®.
This material is produced according to a process identical to that of Carbon TPT®, but from silica threads. The caseband uses a gradient of Carbon TPT®/ crimson Quartz TPT®, creating an elegant colour transition from the bezel to the caseback.
The dial is in grade 5 titanium with grey Titalyt® treatment. Each candy is painted with
acrylic paint and lacquered by hand with some sugar effect.
RM 37-01 Cerise
The front bezels of the RM 37-01 Kiwi is made from Carbon TPT®. The caseback is made from green Quartz TPT®. The caseband uses a gradient of Carbon TPT® /green Quartz TPT®, creating an elegant colour transition from the bezel to the caseback.
The dial is in grade 5 titanium with grey Titalyt® treatment. Each candy is painted with
acrylic paint and lacquered by hand with some sugar effect.
RM 37-01 Kiwi
SWEET SIDE OF WATCHMAKING
Drawing on avowed expertise in the area of materials, colour and form, Richard Mille has taken the lid off a candy jar to reveal two kinds of confections for the wrist. Based on three of the brand’s iconic models, the RM 07-03, RM 16-01 and RM 37-01 offer a passage back to childhood with the simple pleasure of slightly regressive and thoroughly tasty memories, to be enjoyed without moderation. The 10 models display a total of 60 zingingly bright and pop colours across the six Carbon TPT® and Quartz TPT® cases (including the world premiere of a new turquoise hue), the tiny candies that adorn the Fruits line, and the four two-tone ceramic cases as well as the decoration gracing the Sweets line.
A SERIOUS PRODUCT
Despite its disruptive appearance, the Richard Mille Bonbon Collection is directly descended from earlier Richard Mille creations. Take colour—the brand is continuously expanding its range. Forays into the spectrum of greens, crimson, yellow and even pink are possible thanks to a mastery of materials, many of them exclusive, that is a Richard Mille specialty. The brand’s understanding of how tinted ceramics behave, expertise in layering materials like Carbon TPT® and Quartz TPT® and constant improvements to the setting of coloured gemstones are all ingredients in these confectionary recipes, which are singularly imaginative, playful, distinctive and, most importantly, appetising. Lastly, a finely honed eye for detail makes these 10 models stunning graphic compositions that offer a wealth of shades and textures appearing in every component of the watch.
FRUITS LINE
The Fruits line is a homage to the very concept of sweet temptation in six delectable flavours: Lemon and Strawberry (RM 16-01 Citron et Fraise), Blueberry and Litchi (RM 07-03 Myrtille et Litchi), Kiwi and Cherry (RM 37-01 Kiwi et Cerise). In addition to colour-gradient cases made of Carbon TPT® combined with Quartz TPT® of a different hue for each model is an all-new turquoise colour.
Painted in acrylics and lacquered by hand, the 3,000 miniature sculptures integrated in this collection stand out from the dials, turning each one into a sachet full of tiny candies. To further enhance their realism, a ‘sugar coating’ effect was achieved using powdered enamel and the fine sand employed in hourglasses. Tart jelly ribbons, twisty lollipops, candy citrus segments, gumdrops and other surprises are positioned on plates of grade 5 titanium that are machined and skeletonised like horological components.
SWEETS LINE
The Sweets collection comprises four models, all with two-tone ceramic cases that set off their grand feu enamel or black-chromed titanium confections. The RM 07-03 Cupcake, RM 07-03 Marshmallow, RM 37-01 Sucette and RM 16-01 Réglisse are colourful and delectable, evoking a whole spectrum of flavours. Better yet, the textures you expect to encounter upon biting into these sweets are conjured visually thanks to a mastery of enamelwork that succeeds in evoking sensations like softness, crunchiness, and fluffiness.
The creamy quality of the TZP ceramic case is enhanced by the varied matt and polished effects of elements on the dial. Black, a foundational colour in the technical vocabulary of Richard Mille, is presented in a whole new light here, as a giant roll of liquorice that occupies the entire surface of a dial. Here, the most satisfactory solution for obtaining the liquorice shape of the RM 16-01 was a stamping operation, followed by a black chrome coating that lends this piece its spot-on colour and texture.
CALIBRE CRMA1
Skeletonised automatic-winding in-house movement with hours, minutes, adjustable rotor geometry, oversize date and function selector.
Power reserve: Circa 50 hours (± 10%).
Dimensions: 52.65 mm x 34.40 mm x 13.08 mm.
CALIBRE CRMA2
Skeletonised automatic-winding in-house movement with hours, minutes and adjustable rotor geometry.
Power reserve: Circa 50 hours (± 10%).
Dimensions: 45.32 mm x 32.30 mm x 11.93 mm.
CALIBRE RM16-01
Skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours, minutes, date and adjustable rotor geometry.
Power reserve: Circa 50 hours (± 10%).
Dimensions: 50.20 mm x 38.00 mm x 9.88 mm.