The case of the RM 11-03 McLaren is made of Carbon TPT® interlaced with Orange Quartz TPT®, resulting in an extremely resistant and lightweight case that pays tribute to an emblematic McLaren colour. The Carbon TPT® enhances the mechanical performance of the RM 11-03 and offers resistance to harsh environments.







The titanium pushers fitted to the Carbon TPT® case echo the design of the distinctive headlights of the McLaren 720S. Titanium inserts, similar in shape to the iconic McLaren F1’s air-intake snorkel and bearing the McLaren logo, adorn the bezel. The complex grade 5 titanium crown is shaped like a lightweight McLaren wheel, while the McLaren Speedmark logo is incorporated onto the rubber strap specifically developed for this edition.



