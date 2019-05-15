Collections
CALIBRE RMAC3
Skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph, 60-minute countdown timer at 9 o’clock, 12-hour totaliser, oversize date, month indicator and variable-geometry rotor.
Limited edition of 500 timepieces
Richard Mille and McLaren Automotive released their first jointly commissioned timepiece, the RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren, at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.
Created in close collaboration with McLaren Design Director Rob Melville, the RM 11-03 McLaren has been in development since McLaren Automotive and Richard Mille partnered up, pooling their mutual interests in unique design, new materials and modern craftsmanship.
The case of the RM 11-03 McLaren is made of Carbon TPT® interlaced with Orange Quartz TPT®, resulting in an extremely resistant and lightweight case that pays tribute to an emblematic McLaren colour. The Carbon TPT® enhances the mechanical performance of the RM 11-03 and offers resistance to harsh environments.
The titanium pushers fitted to the Carbon TPT® case echo the design of the distinctive headlights of the McLaren 720S. Titanium inserts, similar in shape to the iconic McLaren F1’s air-intake snorkel and bearing the McLaren logo, adorn the bezel. The complex grade 5 titanium crown is shaped like a lightweight McLaren wheel, while the McLaren Speedmark logo is incorporated onto the rubber strap specifically developed for this edition.
Under the bonnet of the RM 11-03 beats the automatic RMAC3 titanium calibre with a flyback chronograph that is ready to race on to the track. Powered by two barrels mounted in parallel and a balance wheel with variable inertia, the movement has a 55-hour power reserve. Barrel winding is ensured by a variable-geometry rotor that enables personalised winding adjusted to the wearer’s activity level – further evidence of Richard Mille’s characteristic attention to detail.