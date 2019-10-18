Four partial prototypes and tremendous work on the blueprints and the space limitations were needed in order to fit so many components and functions within a limited volume, in this instance equivalent to that of an RM 11-03. We had to find space for 816 components, 2 barrels, 7 hands, 11 displays and a tourbillon cage.







We spent a great deal of time pondering the following question: ‘Will the screws hold up against all these vibrations?’ We had to be certain, and to ensure it was so over time. Because, by definition, vibrations are the enemy of a movement. The multiple tightening operations are carried out using torque screwdrivers that make possible very precise calibrated forces based on studies with simulations and validation testing.







Also, the movement carries a Chronofiable® A8 certification, which vouchsafes a six month protocol of testing for shock-resistance, to be certain that no screws would loosen. Studies were undertaken at 50 and 100 g’s, while the movements were subjected to small, frequent shocks for 24 hours. This allowed us to decide on specific treatments for certain screws and to determine the optimal torque.