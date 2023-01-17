CASE

This tripartite tonneau-shaped case is fully curved, which enables the watch to be ergonomic and comfortable, it is very complex to produce and requires a high level of quality control.



The bezel and caseback are machined from Carbon TPT®, an exclusive material with a unique damascene appearance. Carbon TPT® is composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres. These layers, with a maximum thickness of 30 microns, are impregnated with matrix then woven on a special machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between layers. Heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is then ready to be processed on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s factory. Carbon TPT® improves the rate of occurrence of breaking stresses by 25% and of micro-cracks by 200% compared to other technically advanced forms of carbon material.



The caseband is in grade 5 titanium with 5N red gold polished inserts.



The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by 2 Nitril O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 20 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.



