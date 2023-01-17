Collections
Hand gestures, perhaps the most expressive form of body language, are used for sign language, certainly, but also to convey meaning beyond words, from the social conventions of greeting – the most common of which is the handshake – to more subtle cues. But the so-called devil’s horn, where the index and pinky fingers are raised as the thumb holds down the ring and middle fingers, has a particularly colourful identity. Heir to centuries of diverse traditions, beliefs and superstitions, the horn has become a cultural, social and even political phenomenon. Today, it symbolises kinship and inclusion, with a pinch of rebellion and darkness, and a guitar riff screeching in the background…
FREEDOM PROCLAIMED
RM 66 Manual Winding Flying Tourbillon
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours and minutes.
Limited edition of 50 pieces
Circa 72 hours (± 10%).
Grade 5 titanium is a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% titanium, 6% aluminum and 4% vanadium.
This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries.
The baseplate and bridges have been subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
Positioned at 12 o’clock, the flying tourbillon is a complex regulating mechanism. The distinctive feature of the so-called ‘flying’ tourbillon is that its cage is assembled without an upper bridge, creating the impression of weightlessness, and offering perfect visibility.
The free-sprung balance offers better reliability in the event of shocks or movement assembly and disassembly, and also guarantees better chronometric results over an extended period of time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small, adjustable screws located directly on the balance.
HAND IN 5N RED GOLD
Created by teams overseen by Olivier Vaucher, a renowned Genevan engraver, the openwork hand in 5N red gold is attached to the barrel bridge. Microblasted, polished and finished entirely by hand, each component is the result of extremely careful craftsmanship.
FAST-ROTATING BARREL (6 hours per revolution instead of 7.5 hours)
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
• The phenomenon of periodic internal mainspring adhesion is significantly diminished, thereby increasing performance.
• Provision of an excellent mainspring delta curve with an ideal power reserve/performance and regularity ratio.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 32.50 x 30.30 mm
Thickness: 5.68 mm
Tourbillon diameter: 10.90 mm
Balance wheel diameter: 9.12 mm
Jewels: 17
Balance wheel: Glucydur®, 2 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 11.50 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 21,600 vph (3 Hz)
Balance spring: elinvar by Nivarox®
Shock protection: KIF ELASTOR KE 160 B28
Barrel shaft: in nickel-free Chronifer® (DIN x 46 Cr 13 + S) with the following characteristics: stainless – antimagnetic - suitable for tempering
CASE
This tripartite tonneau-shaped case is fully curved, which enables the watch to be ergonomic and comfortable, it is very complex to produce and requires a high level of quality control.
The bezel and caseback are machined from Carbon TPT®, an exclusive material with a unique damascene appearance. Carbon TPT® is composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres. These layers, with a maximum thickness of 30 microns, are impregnated with matrix then woven on a special machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between layers. Heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is then ready to be processed on a CNC machine at Richard Mille’s factory. Carbon TPT® improves the rate of occurrence of breaking stresses by 25% and of micro-cracks by 200% compared to other technically advanced forms of carbon material.
The caseband is in grade 5 titanium with 5N red gold polished inserts.
The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metres, ensured by 2 Nitril O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 20 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.
FLANGES
Made of 5N red gold PVD-coated titanium, the hour markers, screwed onto the upper flange, adopt the arched form of a guitar plectrum. The golden colour and inversed-pyramid shape of these markers recall the fingertips of the skeletal hand set into the movement, offering a truly impressive sight. The markers, hollowed at their tips, just like the points of the openwork hands, are covered with Super-LumiNova®, for perfect visibility at night. This component requires a half-day’s machining.
TORQUE LIMITING CROWN
Finalising the design of the torque limiting crown proved very complex. Between its development and the finishing touches, we spent more than 200 hours on this component alone, to which must be added the 12 hours required for machining and finishing a single crown. It features a spider in the form of a claw, rather goth in its inspiration and is made of polished grade 5 titanium. This safety device prevents damage from forced winding, such as breaking the winding stem or overwinding the mainspring.
Finishing
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Microblasted milled sections
• Drawn or polished outer faces
• Microblasted surfaces
• Satin-brushed surfaces
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Hand-drawn finishing on the upper surfaces
• Matt strokes on the underside
• Lengthwise hand-drawn strokes on the sides
• Polished sinks
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Circular-smoothed faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance.
Other features
The central involute profile of the winding-barrel teeth and pinion provides an optimal pressure angle of 20°. This promotes effective rotary motion and compensates for possible variations in the engagement of the going train, thus ensuring excellent torque transmission with a distinct improvement in performance.
This device permits an appreciable winding gain (circa 20%), especially during the start of winding. It is also helpful in the even distribution of the mainspring’s internal tension.
This permits better control of the torque applied to the screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.