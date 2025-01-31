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The reigning UFC Featherweight and Lightweight World Champion, Ilia Topuria, joined in 2026 the Richard Mille Family, becoming the first combat sports athlete to enter the Brand’s roster of partners.
Thanks to a dominant 17-0 record and his status as the first undefeated double champion in UFC history, Ilia is rewriting the promotion’s history books – and his influence extends across the globe.
I feel a lot of pride, because partnering with Richard Mille is huge – not only for me, but for the entire fighting world.’
Ilia Topuria
Ilia first encountered Richard Mille in Georgia, where the sight of the watch left a lasting impression on ‘El Matador’ and sparked early ambitions of a partnership. Richard Mille seeks collaborations based on a genuine connection, and Ilia’s principles and character aligned perfectly after meeting the team. ‘We both love to make the impossible possible through discipline.’ Discipline defines Ilia. He overcame an unsettled upbringing spent in Germany, Georgia, and Spain to stand atop the combat sports world. ‘Discipline makes me happy. It’s hard. When I wake up in the morning, I push myself. There’s no negotiation – if I must do something, I’m going to do it, no matter what. I build my mentality and who I am with everything I do each day. I’m competing against myself in every moment.’
Trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Ilia paired an elite mentality – built on emotional control – with a power game that has produced 11 first-round knockouts and highlight-reel moments. His well-rounded skillset saw him decisively claim the UFC Featherweight title before he moved up a division and became the Lightweight champion via a spectacular first-round knockout.
From his undefeated record and obsessive training regime to Richard Mille’s uncompromising quality and extreme attention to detail, the partnership is rooted in a shared drive to push boundaries. That dedication to redefine what is possible underpins both worlds. Ilia’s UFC Lightweight title victory – 147 seconds of controlled violence – was forged over countless hours of preparation. Once a fight date is confirmed, Ilia undergoes a 12-week training camp, but he has dedicated his entire life to being ready. His life’s work goes into the 25 minutes he might spend in the Octagon, although Ilia has only gone the distance twice in his career. ‘I build my mentality and spirit in training. The belts are earned there – in the competition, you go to collect them.’
The spirit of Richard Mille resonates with Ilia’s mindset, a powerful combination of elite skill and knockout power that has helped him forge a formidable legacy. Outside the cage, Ilia wears the RM 67-02 Automatic Extra-Flat. Lightweight, the watch’s mechanical audacity mirrors the speed, efficiency, and controlled aggression Ilia displays inside the Octagon and beyond. ‘It’s a high-end watch that isn’t extravagant. It’s thin, elegant, mysterious.’ With Richard Mille on his wrist, Ilia is savouring the moment. But Ilia is always pressing forward, hunting his next challenge. ‘I don’t wait for things to happen – I make them happen. Pressure is a privilege, an opportunity to prove you are born for what you desire. I still have more goals to achieve, and I’m going for them.’