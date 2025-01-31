Ilia Topuria

Ilia first encountered Richard Mille in Georgia, where the sight of the watch left a lasting impression on ‘El Matador’ and sparked early ambitions of a partnership. Richard Mille seeks collaborations based on a genuine connection, and Ilia’s principles and character aligned perfectly after meeting the team. ‘We both love to make the impossible possible through discipline.’ Discipline defines Ilia. He overcame an unsettled upbringing spent in Germany, Georgia, and Spain to stand atop the combat sports world. ‘Discipline makes me happy. It’s hard. When I wake up in the morning, I push myself. There’s no negotiation – if I must do something, I’m going to do it, no matter what. I build my mentality and who I am with everything I do each day. I’m competing against myself in every moment.’

Trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Ilia paired an elite mentality – built on emotional control – with a power game that has produced 11 first-round knockouts and highlight-reel moments. His well-rounded skillset saw him decisively claim the UFC Featherweight title before he moved up a division and became the Lightweight champion via a spectacular first-round knockout.