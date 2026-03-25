Johannes Høsflot Klæbo

Collections
Through a rare blend of explosive speed, tactical intelligence and unprecedented consistency, Johannes has redefined modern cross-country skiing. ‘Richard Mille is partnered with many athletes that have achieved so much in different areas. I’m always inspired by people who are passionate about what they do, so I’m proud to be on the same team and represent the same values.’ His innovative “Klæbo sprint” – marked by decisive late surges to win – highlights the Norwegian’s power and endurance required to reach the top of the mountain again and again.
The partnership between Richard Mille and Johannes was inspired by a suggestion from long-time partner Johannes Thingnes Bø, the biathlon legend, who encouraged the Brand to meet with his compatriot, citing his amazing athleticism. An opportunity welcomed and seized by both the Brand and the 29-year-old athlete. ‘Welcoming Johannes to the Richard Mille family reflects our ongoing strategy to embrace new sporting frontiers. His unique drive and authentic personality align perfectly with our vision. We are excited to enter the world of cross-country skiing with an athlete who constantly redefines the limits of human performance,’ states Amanda Mille, Brand & Partnerships Director.
Since becoming the youngest male cross-country Olympic champion in history at PyeongChang 2018, Johannes has become a central figure for the Norway national team, amassing 15 World Championship gold medals, five overall victories in the legendary Tour de Ski, six crystal globes in World Cup and 113 individual World Cup wins. Equally effective in sprint and distance formats, Johannes has evolved into a complete skier, guided by a meticulous, data-driven and deeply disciplined training philosophy that sustained his dominance in a physically punishing sport.
Every single training session is about improving my technique and sprints, because cross country skiing is about balance, timing and the capability of having good endurance – but you need speed to be able to make the race go your way at the end. You need to trick yourself to push a little bit harder.’
Johannes Høsflot Klæbo
Johannes’ pioneering mind is embodied in his sprint technique, establishing him as the undisputed master of the finish. From the Brand’s uncompromising craftmanship and attention to detail to his exacting standards and mental resilience, Richard Mille and Johannes share an unrelenting desire to outperform expectations. ‘I didn’t think six gold medals at a single Olympics was possible. I prepared myself for it, turned pressure into motivation, made all the right decisions, brought more fun into training and stayed hungry.’
Away and during competition, Johannes, whose passion for watches began when he was 14, wears the RM 67-02 Automatic Extra-Flat, mirroring his technical precision and performance-driven mindset.
My sport is my identity, and there is no better watch than Richard Mille to express that with the materials used and how sporty they look and feel. It’s so thin, smooth and light; I barely feel like I’m wearing it.’
Johannes Høsflot Klæbo
Still in his prime, Johannes continues to demonstrate what is possible in cross-country skiing, carrying forward Norway’s legacy while shaping a new era built on enduring speed, precision and spectacle. ‘2030 is my main goal, but I have others: next year, we have the world championship in Sweden, Norway’s biggest rivals, so winning there would be special. I'm still not done with what I want to achieve – and that’s a good feeling.’