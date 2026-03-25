Johannes Høsflot Klæbo

The partnership between Richard Mille and Johannes was inspired by a suggestion from long-time partner Johannes Thingnes Bø, the biathlon legend, who encouraged the Brand to meet with his compatriot, citing his amazing athleticism. An opportunity welcomed and seized by both the Brand and the 29-year-old athlete. ‘Welcoming Johannes to the Richard Mille family reflects our ongoing strategy to embrace new sporting frontiers. His unique drive and authentic personality align perfectly with our vision. We are excited to enter the world of cross-country skiing with an athlete who constantly redefines the limits of human performance,’ states Amanda Mille, Brand & Partnerships Director.



Since becoming the youngest male cross-country Olympic champion in history at PyeongChang 2018, Johannes has become a central figure for the Norway national team, amassing 15 World Championship gold medals, five overall victories in the legendary Tour de Ski, six crystal globes in World Cup and 113 individual World Cup wins. Equally effective in sprint and distance formats, Johannes has evolved into a complete skier, guided by a meticulous, data-driven and deeply disciplined training philosophy that sustained his dominance in a physically punishing sport.