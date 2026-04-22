MATTHEW KNOESEN

Beyond performance, Matthew’s mindset belies his years: resilience, curiosity, and an unwavering commitment to improvement. Alongside Richard Mille, he is poised to redefine expectations within his sport. ‘This partnership is a big step for wheelchair tennis. I hope to play at the highest level for the next 20 or 30 years, so to know I have the Richard Mille family around me is huge.’



Matthew’s ambitions are as bold as his journey. ‘I want to be the first player to win all three junior Grand Slams in one year. But my ultimate goal is to become one of the youngest world No. 1s and Grand Slam winners in history — and to complete the Golden Slam.’