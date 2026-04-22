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Richard Mille has long championed talent at the earliest stages of their journey, supporting figures such as Charles Leclerc, Lilou Wadoux and nurturing the next generation through the RM Young Talent Academy. Now, wheelchair tennis wunderkind Matthew Knoesen is welcomed into this distinguished lineage.
Matthew embodies a rare combination of resilience, precision and competitive instinct. Born with a condition that led doctors to believe he would never stand or walk, the 13-year-old has continually defied expectations. ‘Looking for those ways to innovate and improve the technology in search of absolute maximum performance is something I can connect to in my own way.’
Matthew’s path to tennis was anything but conventional. His first passion was motorsport: by the age of eight, he had earned a British Racing License. Known for his composure under pressure and analytical mindset, he impressed engineers with his technical understanding before stepping away from racing in 2021 following major surgery.
‘Racing was my passion, my painkiller. Having to accept that I had to stop was very hard, but I was able to redirect energy and competitiveness towards tennis.’
MATTHEW KNOESEN
A lifelong admirer of Rafael Nadal, Matthew grew up watching the Spaniard compete wearing Richard Mille timepieces – and alongside the Brand’s presence in Formula 1 through partnerships with Ferrari and McLaren, an affinity was struck. ‘My two favourite F1 teams and my tennis hero were all sponsored by Richard Mille, so the connection was very special.’
Discipline underpins every aspect of his development. His education has been tailored to support elite training, balancing academic excellence with a rigorous on-court schedule. Guided by his personal mantra – ‘Train hard, fight easy’ – Matthew focuses on endurance and consistency, determined to outlast opponents in the most demanding moments. ‘At the end of the third set, you still won’t be able to break me.’
Beyond performance, Matthew’s mindset belies his years: resilience, curiosity, and an unwavering commitment to improvement. Alongside Richard Mille, he is poised to redefine expectations within his sport. ‘This partnership is a big step for wheelchair tennis. I hope to play at the highest level for the next 20 or 30 years, so to know I have the Richard Mille family around me is huge.’
Matthew’s ambitions are as bold as his journey. ‘I want to be the first player to win all three junior Grand Slams in one year. But my ultimate goal is to become one of the youngest world No. 1s and Grand Slam winners in history — and to complete the Golden Slam.’