Michelle was already a superstar in Asia, with over 30 films to her name, when her role in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies propelled her to international stardom and the sets of Hollywood studios. Her passion for martial arts, from karate to kung fu, means that she has refused to use stunt doubles for most of the fighting and acrobatic scenes in her films. Michelle is now one of the most prolific Asian actresses of all time and without a doubt also one of the best. It might sound like an exaggeration, but this statement rings more and more true with every new film. Following the astounding success of her somewhat unexpected role in the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle won widespread acclaim for Everything Everywhere All at Once, released in 2022. In it she plays Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American woman battered by the hardships of life, who is suddenly swept off on a fantastic adventure. Her portrayal won her the Oscar for Best Actress at the 2023 Academy Awards.