Sam Kerr is constantly making history as one of the best players in world football. She is among Australia’s greatest ever sporting exports through her speed, skill, and tenacity helping Sam thrive for club and country. Sam has enjoyed tremendous success with a confident smile on her face and while championing values close to her heart.
Richard Mille continues to add to its roster of athletes, and Sam’s dedication to diversity and accessibility, along with her passionate advocacy for women’s sports, makes her the ideal partner. ‘I’ve always wanted to inspire people all around the world with what I do in football, so to be doing this and working with Richard Mille and their athletes, whom I look up to, is a dream come true,’ Sam declared. ‘Women should have the freedom to be whoever they want, and visibility is so important to making that happen.’
Born with an Anglo-Indian heritage and raised in a diverse community that shaped her view of sport and the world, Sam has truly embraced being a role model for millions. ‘At Richard Mille, we are deeply committed to supporting women’s sport and helping to increase the visibility of disciplines that still deserve greater recognition,’ comments Amanda Mille, Brand and Partnerships Director at Richard Mille. ‘Partnering with Sam Kerr is a natural extension of our long-term engagement, in continuity with our involvement with women athletes as through motor racing Lilou Wadoux, or with Alexia Barrier for The Famous Project CIC in sailing. We strive to accompany outstanding athletes.’
Sam is Australia’s all-time leading scorer, and the 32-year-old is the only female footballer to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues and on three different continents—the W-League, the NWSL, and the Women's Super League. It’s her bold, mould-breaking mentality that is truly shared by Richard Mille.
Sam first discovered Richard Mille via Formula One and instantly became enamoured with the brand’s authenticity. She learned that Richard Mille’s core values align with her own and was inspired by the brand’s partnerships with athletes she looked up to. ‘I’ve always wanted to be something bigger than just my sport, and I’ve seen the things that Richard Mille has done around the world. Everything is bigger than just one moment or one game.’
‘I’m just proud to play a part in showing the world how incredible women’s football is and helping the sport get the recognition it deserves. We deserve to be on the same level as other sports in terms of equality, like men’s and women’s tennis. It’s the same game and it should be just as respected.’
On the pitch, Sam scores goals. Off the pitch, she wears her RM 07-04 Automatic Sport, which matches her game: a timepiece that is developed to stand out and proudly adorned by our athletes. ‘The colours just popped for me, and it’s a beautiful watch to wear that is so light and sporty.’ Having signed for her new team with Richard Mille, the Australian captain is ready to continue scoring and advancing the cause of women’s sports. ‘I feel lucky to be a part of this movement in women's sport and football, but there is so much work still to do. This is only the beginning.’