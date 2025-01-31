Sam Kerr is constantly making history as one of the best players in world football. She is among Australia’s greatest ever sporting exports through her speed, skill, and tenacity helping Sam thrive for club and country. Sam has enjoyed tremendous success with a confident smile on her face and while championing values close to her heart.

Richard Mille continues to add to its roster of athletes, and Sam’s dedication to diversity and accessibility, along with her passionate advocacy for women’s sports, makes her the ideal partner. ‘I’ve always wanted to inspire people all around the world with what I do in football, so to be doing this and working with Richard Mille and their athletes, whom I look up to, is a dream come true,’ Sam declared. ‘Women should have the freedom to be whoever they want, and visibility is so important to making that happen.’