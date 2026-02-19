CASE

True to the brand’s identity, the RM 41-01 prioritises usability and ergonomics. Designed to deliver both comfort and a strong presence on the wrist, the 105-component tonneau-shaped case is presented in two versions.



The first of these introduces Basalt TPT®, the latest composite developed with North Thin Ply Technology (NTPT) and derived from the eponymous volcanic rock. Like the dark blue Quartz TPT® used in the second case iteration and the Carbon TPT® found on both casebands, Basalt TPT® combines exceptional mechanical performance with resistance to chemicals and corrosion, thermal stability, and UV resistance.



Aesthetically, Basalt TPT® presents its own distinct design language. The 40-micron-thick basalt fibres (vs. 30 and 45 microns for carbon and silicon fibres of Carbon and Quartz TPT® respectively), stacked with a 45° rotation between layers, are more visible in the composite, revealing a naturally wood-like grain that can be rendered in deep, rich tones.