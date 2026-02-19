Collections
Richard Mille’s relationship with the world of soccer started with the RM 11-01 and the RM 11-04 Roberto Mancini, which introduced an innovative match-time display. Taking this daring concept even further, the new RM 41-01 Tourbillon Soccer tackles a unique challenge: fully tracking a match through the prism of Haute Horlogerie: from kick-off to the final whistle, taking note of every goal.
Soccer-specific complications
To bring this vision to life, the Brand began with a blank canvas. The team spent five years developing an entirely novel, patented tourbillon flyback chronograph calibre. Two new complications are introduced here: the match-phase indication and the mechanical goal counter.
RM 41-01 Manual Winding Tourbillon Flyback Chronograph Soccer
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph with central minutes and seconds, power-reserve, function and match-time indicators, mechanical goal counters.
Limited edition of 30 pieces in red carmin Basalt TPT® and 30 pieces in dark blue Quartz TPT®
Around 70 hours (± 10%), without the chronograph running.
Actual power reserve results will depend on the period of time the chronograph is utilised.
Baseplate and bridges are highly skeletonised to provide room for its 650 internal components.
These components have been finished in grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further increases the mechanical properties of this material, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automotive industries.
The bridges are microblasted and hand-bevelled before receiving a finish with blue and gold PVD treatments.
The baseplate of the calibre RM41-01 has been optimised to achieve an extreme weight/resistance ratio. The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges have been subjected to intensive and complete validation tests to optimise their resistance capacities.
The architecture of the movement allows for a coherent and rational arrangement of its components. It avoids superfluous superimpositions and incorporates technical solutions that optimise its functions.
For instance, the geometry of the column wheels has been carefully designed to ensure perfect synchronisation of the various levers, even over the long term. This design has been implemented to maintain precise regulation and guarantee flawless long-term performance.
To optimize the reset and flyback operations and provide tactile feedback similar to the start pusher, a dedicated column wheel manages these functions. This double-column-wheel construction is unprecedented in a flyback chronograph and has been patented.
The chronograph is linked to a new match time indicator by a set of levers. This indicator displays the phase of play: with each reset, the counter switches from the first to the second half, then to overtime.
FUNCTION INDICATOR
In a manner similar to a car’s gearbox, the function indicator allows one to see the winding, neutral and hand-setting positions as the crown is pulled out.
MECHANICAL GOAL COUNTERS
The RM 41-01 features two innovative goal counters, allowing real-time tracking of goals scored by the local team, as well as by the visiting team.
The titanium pushers at 2 and 4 o’clock increment the score for the home and visiting teams respectively. Each press advances the hands mounted on metallic rails via a dedicated train of gears up to a maximum of nine goals; the tenth returns it to zero thanks to the release of the spring.
FAST-ROTATING BARREL (6 hours per revolution instead of 7.5 hours)
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
• The phenomenon of periodic internal mainspring adhesion is significantly diminished, thereby increasing performance.
• Provision of an excellent mainspring delta curve with an ideal power reserve/performance and regularity ratio.
EXTREME FINISHING
Every component of the movement, seen or unseen, offers a level of finishing that reflects countless hours of painstaking handcraftsmanship.
The microblasted bridges feature complex, hand-finished geometries, with PVD coatings to enhance legibility of the calibre’s architecture. Using the same finishing, the baseplate receives hand-applied white lacquer to highlight the engraving.
For its part, the minute-counter bridge showcases Richard Mille’s mastery of titanium with its contrasting rounded contours and sharp, linear forms. Microblasted, with hand-polished chamfers prior to PVD treatment, it features graduated angles and straight-grained upper surfaces. This finish is also found on the 5N PVD-treated titanium bridge securing the fast-rotating barrel, itself inspired by the hexagonal pattern of a soccer ball. Contrasting colours and types of finishing emphasise the depth and skeletonisation of the movement.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 32.00 x 30.40 mm
Thickness: 10.23 mm
Tourbillon diameter: 12.40 mm
Balance wheel diameter: 9.00 mm
Jewels: 51
Balance wheel: Glucydur®, 2 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 10 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53º
Frequency: 21,600 vph (3 Hz)
Balance spring: elinvar by Nivarox®
Shock protection: KIF Elastor KE 160 B28
Barrel shaft: nickel-free Chronifer®
CASE
True to the brand’s identity, the RM 41-01 prioritises usability and ergonomics. Designed to deliver both comfort and a strong presence on the wrist, the 105-component tonneau-shaped case is presented in two versions.
The first of these introduces Basalt TPT®, the latest composite developed with North Thin Ply Technology (NTPT) and derived from the eponymous volcanic rock. Like the dark blue Quartz TPT® used in the second case iteration and the Carbon TPT® found on both casebands, Basalt TPT® combines exceptional mechanical performance with resistance to chemicals and corrosion, thermal stability, and UV resistance.
Aesthetically, Basalt TPT® presents its own distinct design language. The 40-micron-thick basalt fibres (vs. 30 and 45 microns for carbon and silicon fibres of Carbon and Quartz TPT® respectively), stacked with a 45° rotation between layers, are more visible in the composite, revealing a naturally wood-like grain that can be rendered in deep, rich tones.
PUSHERS
Displaying meticulous attention to detail and ergonomics, the pushers are made of microblasted titanium with polished bevels, Carbon or Basalt TPT® inserts and 5N gold guards. Their tactile feedback is uniform across all functions, meaning each pusher requires the same pressure to activate, thanks to precisely calibrated levers and the addition of a dedicated column wheel for the reset function. Normally experienced as very abrupt, this function now delivers the same refined tactile sensation as others. This innovative double-column-wheel flyback chronograph construction has been patented.
TORQUE LIMITING CROWN
This added security system prevents accidental overwinding of the watch, the result of which can cause damage such as breaking the winding stem or putting too much pressure on the barrel spring.
Finishing
• PVD surface treatment on the baseplate and bridges
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Hand-polished locking sections
• Sapphire-microblasted milled sections
• Lapped and polished contact points
• Burnished pivots
• Wire-drawn and microblasted surfaces
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Circular-decorated front faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
This device permits an appreciable winding gain (around 20%), especially during the start of winding. It is also helpful in ensuring an even distribution of the mainspring’s internal tension.
The design of these screws permits better control of the torque applied during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.
The central involute profile of the winding-barrel teeth provides an optimal pressure angle of 20°, which promotes effective rotary motion and compensates for possible variations in the operation of the going train. This, in turn, ensures excellent torque transmission and a distinct improvement
in performance.