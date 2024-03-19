Collections
‘Atypical’ sums up Bubba Watson. He’s not the typical American, he’s not the typical sportsman, and definitely not the typical golf champion. Double-figure PGA Tour wins including two victories in Augusta alone are well worth their dedicated watches. Known for incredible shot-making, mammoth drives, a hot pink shafted driver and an electric personality, Bubba Watson is a true all American superstar.
‘Richard liked things that are different about me: my upbringing and background, the fact that I taught myself...being a powerful lefthanded hitter.’
Bubba Watson
When he began his professional career in 2003, Bubba would play golf with bracelets on his wrist instead of a watch. That was before he met Richard Mille, who sees all sports as potential testing labs. The greater the sport’s physical and mechanical demands, the greater the challenge. Bubba agreed to become a long-term partner and has supported the brand since 2011. Several watch models have been produced specially for him: the RM 038 Tourbillon, the RM 38-01 G-Sensor Tourbillon, the RM 055 and the RM 38-02 Tourbillon, which proudly displays Bubba’s beloved rose.
Bubba grew up in the small town of Bagdad, Florida where his interest in golf began at the age of 6. He was given a cut down 9-iron from his father. Even his first contact with the sport was unusual - hitting wiffle-balls around the house ! The only golf lesson Bubba ever received was from his father at a very young age. Apart from that, he is truly self-taught and has carved out a unique position as an enduring champion in a conservative discipline where strict coaching had hitherto reigned.
With more than 10 PGA Tour wins to his name, Watson is one of the most renowned golf players on the circuit. In 2007, his average driving distance was 288.2 m and he could send a ball more than 320 m, at a speed of up to 312 km/h. He is in fact known for his particularly long drives and has held first place in the driving distance statistics on several occasions.