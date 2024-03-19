Bubba grew up in the small town of Bagdad, Florida where his interest in golf began at the age of 6. He was given a cut down 9-iron from his father. Even his first contact with the sport was unusual - hitting wiffle-balls around the house ! The only golf lesson Bubba ever received was from his father at a very young age. Apart from that, he is truly self-taught and has carved out a unique position as an enduring champion in a conservative discipline where strict coaching had hitherto reigned.