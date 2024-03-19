The company, launched in 2010, is now an important part of the McLaren group. It creates sports cars and supercars that combine luxury with high performance. McLaren Automotive strives to incorporate as many dedicated Formula 1 technologies and developments as possible into its racing cars and passenger cars. 2017 saw the company launch several new models, including the second generation of the Super Series, the 570S Spider and the McLaren Senna. In 2018, it released the 600LT and the incredible McLaren Speedtail – the manufacturer’s very first Hyper-GT, the most aerodynamically-efficient car and the fastest McLaren to date. The first watch to be designed with McLaren Automotive was the RM 11-03. The RM 40-01, a technological feat released in 2021, honoured the iconic McLaren Speedtail.