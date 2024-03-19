Collections
Tourbillon watches are for Richard Mille what Formula 1 vehicles are for McLaren, a technical crucible from which to extract innovation.
After the announcement of the partnership with McLaren Racing, Richard Mille has been building up the collaboration with the McLaren Group, more specifically working with McLaren Automotive since 2017.
The partnership has grown over time and felt natural, simply because both share the same goal —the pursuit of perfection achieved through attention to technical detail. Richard Mille and McLaren maintain a joined-up approach towards the constant quest for perfection that includes unswerving attention to detail and the use of exotic materials when required.
‘These objects are something you choose because of the excitement, it transcends logic.’
Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive.
The company, launched in 2010, is now an important part of the McLaren group. It creates sports cars and supercars that combine luxury with high performance. McLaren Automotive strives to incorporate as many dedicated Formula 1 technologies and developments as possible into its racing cars and passenger cars. 2017 saw the company launch several new models, including the second generation of the Super Series, the 570S Spider and the McLaren Senna. In 2018, it released the 600LT and the incredible McLaren Speedtail – the manufacturer’s very first Hyper-GT, the most aerodynamically-efficient car and the fastest McLaren to date. The first watch to be designed with McLaren Automotive was the RM 11-03. The RM 40-01, a technological feat released in 2021, honoured the iconic McLaren Speedtail.