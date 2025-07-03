Collections
The RMB01 embodies both masculinity and femininity, with curves that convey a sense of sensuality. It offers an elegant entry into an unfamiliar realm, enabling the display of extreme technical precision without compromise. Watchmaking expertise has been seamlessly translated into this bike, thoughtfully reflecting the brand’s identity. The attention to detail is unmatched in the world of motorcycles.
Founded in 1919 by George Brough, Brough Superior is a timeless legend in the world of two wheels, nicknamed from the very beginning as the «Rolls-Royce of motorcycles». From its launch in Nottingham, the brand distinguished itself by its avant-gardism, its unrivalled quality and its elegance. Its models, ridden by adventurers and record holders, quickly became iconic. It is notably THE motorcycle of the British officer and writer Thomas Edward Lawrence, known as «Lawrence of Arabia».
After a hiatus in 1939, the revival of Brough Superior in 2013, led by Thierry Henriette and Albert Castaigne, marked a decisive turning point. Thierry Henriette, an exceptional motorcycle designer and key figure in the French motorcycle industry, brought technological innovations while honouring the visionary spirit of George Brough.
The result of this alliance perfectly illustrates the union between Richard Mille’s unique vision of ultimate watchmaking and Brough Superior’s cutting-edge motorcycle engineering. The RMB01 is an ambitious project, an unprecedented achievement, designed to awaken the senses and push the boundaries of excellence on the track.
Innovation, a strong taste for audacious aesthetics, and a constant desire to push boundaries symbolize this shared development. From design to manufacturing, the finish is meticulously thought out to awaken emotion. A philosophy and a quest for perfection greatly shared by Richard Mille, thus forging a strong and unbreakable bond between the two partners.
An uncompromising track bike, the RMB01 is inspired by the Board Trackers, the first racing motorcycles in history that raced on wooden tracks at the beginning of the last century. Extremely stripped down, they expressed the quintessence of the motorcycle: lightness and performance.
A simple design characterized by an elongated tank, a minimalist seat, and the fully visible engine. This concept is modernized in a sophisticated and elegant way, with elliptical, muscular, and taut lines, which give the machine a very dynamic feline silhouette.
The lightness is emphasized by numerous visible openings throughout the motorcycle as well as aerodynamic appendages that use air for downforce and stability.
Born from the encounter of two mechanical enthusiasts, this machine, both a leaping jaguar and a sprinter, full of power and femininity, will remain an unforgettable experience for the team.
Thierry HENRIETTE, President of Brough Superior
ENGINE
Type : 997cc water-cooled dohc 88˚ V-twin four-stroke with four valves per cylinder and composite chain/gear cam drive
Dimensions : 94 mm x 71.8 mm
Gearbox : 6-speed cassette type
Clutch : Multiplate oil-bath clutch with hydraulic operation, APTC slipper clutch
The sculptural 997cc twin-cylinder engine, crafted from solid blocks of high-quality aluminium (5000 series alloy, with a high magnesium content), feature casings entirely machined by a 5-axis numerical control machine.
Weight is optimized by a precise contour of the internal parts and numerous recesses, 160 kg of raw material giving 23 kg of finished parts.
FRAME
All components were designed and engineered specifically for this ultra-exclusive motorcycle.
A forged carbon frame, a self-supporting exoskeleton, combined with a structural engine entirely machined from solid blocks of aircraft-grade alloy. The same goes for the running gear (swing arm and fork). This design limits the weight, a guarantee of efficiency.
Numerous parallels between watchmaking and motorcycle mechanics were co-developed, such as the visible mechanical speedometer, innovative materials, and assembled rims that replicate the layering of gears in watch movements.
FIOR-TYPE FORK
The Fior-type fork with double wishbone is a hallmark of Brough Superior’s DNA.
This geometry offers several advantages, including the separation of steering and braking, providing stability during rapid turns, and the anti-dive effect, which improves braking performance. This design also includes moving mechanical parts, axles, and pivots, reminiscent of watch movements.
WHEELS
Inspired by the gears of watch movements, the custom wheels feature a design assembled with lightweight alloy hoops for enhanced manoeuvrability and a bolted hub for stiffness.
The overlapping of these hubs and disc rotors with matching designs suggests a mechanical stacking system similar to a tourbillon.
SPECIFICATIONS
Frame : CNC Aluminium frame with structural engine and carbon forged exoskeleton
Front suspension : Fior-type CNC Machined Aluminium fork with twin articulated triangular links and Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock with 85mm travel
Rear suspension : CNC Machined Aluminium Swing Arm pivoting in engine crankcases, with monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound damping and progressive rate link with 113mm travel
Caster angles : 22.9˚ with 86.9mm trail
AVAILABLE VERSIONS AND COLOURS
True work of art paying tribute to speed and craftsmanship, the RMB01 is a limited series of 150 units.
Made in France, each motorcycle is hand-assembled and tested on a bench to ensure optimal performance.
Three versions are available.
The matte pearl-white finish on body panels and front mudguard offers a really pure and sophisticated refinement. The aerodynamic kit in matt forged carbon has a resolutely modern and racing look, while the glossy-finish graphic details add a touch of dazzling contrast. The front spoiler and the lateral aero parts are in frosted anthracite grey with frosted black accents.
Red details (cylinder head covers, clutch master cylinder, alternator cap, and shock absorber springs) reinforce the sporty touch.
PEARL OF SPEED
The bodywork, finished in a matte anthracite grey, blends perfectly with the all carbon forged exoskeleton frame, creating a bold and dynamic silhouette. The forged carbon aerodynamic kit in matte finish, the front streamlined spoiler in full frosted anthracite grey - like the lateral aero parts - combined with the sculptural frame, reveals an ultra-modern design and a lightweight structure perfectly suited to performance.
The orange detail points (cylinder head cover, clutch master cylinder and alternator covers, shock absorber springs) provide a striking and refined finish.
SELENE
The body panels and front mudguard are finished in a glossy nocturnal sapphire blue which glows in the light, highlighting the fluidity of its sculpted lines. The aerodynamic kit is painted in a frosted anthracite grey to add an aggressive touch, while the light grey details provide a subtle and refined contrast.
A blue finish adorns the cylinder head covers, clutch master cylinder housing, alternator cover and shock absorber springs; giving the entire bike a sophisticated finish.
NOCTURAL SAPPHIRE
For more information about the Brough Superior x Richard Mille RMB01, please click the link below
