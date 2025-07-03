BROUGH SUPERIOR

Founded in 1919 by George Brough, Brough Superior is a timeless legend in the world of two wheels, nicknamed from the very beginning as the «Rolls-Royce of motorcycles». From its launch in Nottingham, the brand distinguished itself by its avant-gardism, its unrivalled quality and its elegance. Its models, ridden by adventurers and record holders, quickly became iconic. It is notably THE motorcycle of the British officer and writer Thomas Edward Lawrence, known as «Lawrence of Arabia».



After a hiatus in 1939, the revival of Brough Superior in 2013, led by Thierry Henriette and Albert Castaigne, marked a decisive turning point. Thierry Henriette, an exceptional motorcycle designer and key figure in the French motorcycle industry, brought technological innovations while honouring the visionary spirit of George Brough.







https://www.brough-superior-motorcycles.com//