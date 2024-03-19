The Brazilian driver started his Formula 1 career in 2002. He was Richard Mille’s first long-standing partner and has never started a race without a Mille watch on his wrist. His achievements include 11 race wins, 16 pole positions and 41 podiums, and he was runner-up in the 2008 Formula 1 championship with Ferrari. Felipe then competed with Williams until the end of the 2017 season. At that point, he decided to put a definitive end to his Formula 1 career and to start afresh. Without leaving motorsports entirely, Felipe set himself the challenge of switching disciplines, taking part in the Formula E championships and stock car racing, while being the head of the CIK-FIA.

