To avoid such adverse conditions, Richard Mille’s exclusive declutchable rotor automatically disconnects from the winding barrel at the moment when the spring is fully wound. When the power reserve reaches 55 hours, the rotor is declutched automatically thanks to a specially developed gear system. As a result, the rotor is disengaged from winding the barrel.Conversely, when the power reserve decreases to 40 hours, the rotor is automatically clutched, and the watch starts another winding phase until the indicator reaches 55 hours. This solution allows both the movement and the oscillator to operate at the best ratio of constant torque/power providing optimal chronometric performance.



It is possible to check on these phases thanks to the clutch engagement indicator located at the upper-left corner, which keeps the user informed whether the rotor is operating in winding phase (on) or is disengaged (off).



Typical of Richard Mille, the declutchable rotor is a major innovation in both its conception and miniaturisation, which represents an extraordinary technical challenge in and of itself.