Live your passion. Be daring, throw yourself into it, and go beyond your limits. Then cross the finish line after an unrivalled technical and sporting performance! These are just a few of the characteristics that the watch brand and the legendary biennial Le Mans Classic have had in common since they first joined forces in 2002.
Richard Mille's involvement in the automotive world is well-established. With a strong commitment to racing circuits, supporting teams and drivers, and particularly women in the sport, it was only natural for the brand to be involved with the Le Mans Classic at every level from the very beginning. Watches have been specially designed for every edition since 2008, each one in the event’s colours. And this edition is no exception.
A shared passion on the track
The RM 30-01 Le Mans Classic proudly wears its racing spirit inside and out, just like the classic racing event honours the centenary old iconic race.
RM 30-01 Automatic Winding with Declutchable Rotor Le Mans Classic
Skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds, oversize date, clutch engagement and power-reserve indicators, function selector and declutchable variable-geometry rotor.
Limited edition of 150 pieces
Around 55 hours (± 10%).
The baseplate and the bridges are crafted of grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium. This combination further increases the material’s mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries. The baseplate of the RMAR1 calibre has been optimised to achieve an extremely low weight/resistance ratio.
The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure they met rigorous strength requirements.
Placed at 2 o’clock and driven by the hour wheel.
“16” numeral is shaded in green in reference to the start time of the legendary endurance race.
PATENTED DECLUTCHABLE VARIABLE-GEOMETRY ROTOR
The winding of an automatic wristwatch is accomplished by a small rotor that revolves when moved. Its cyclical movement provides energy to the winding barrel, which reaches its optimal tension once it is fully wound. After this point, excess tension due to overwinding can easily occur and must be avoided. This is traditionally achieved using a sliding flange that allows the spring to slip, preventing the movement from becoming overwound.
However, this traditional system allows harmful debris to build up inside, as the flange brakes on the winding barrel’s interior overextended periods, especially when a person is particularly active.
To avoid such adverse conditions, Richard Mille’s exclusive declutchable rotor automatically disconnects from the winding barrel at the moment when the spring is fully wound. When the power reserve reaches 55 hours, the rotor is declutched automatically thanks to a specially developed gear system. As a result, the rotor is disengaged from winding the barrel.Conversely, when the power reserve decreases to 40 hours, the rotor is automatically clutched, and the watch starts another winding phase until the indicator reaches 55 hours. This solution allows both the movement and the oscillator to operate at the best ratio of constant torque/power providing optimal chronometric performance.
It is possible to check on these phases thanks to the clutch engagement indicator located at the upper-left corner, which keeps the user informed whether the rotor is operating in winding phase (on) or is disengaged (off).
Typical of Richard Mille, the declutchable rotor is a major innovation in both its conception and miniaturisation, which represents an extraordinary technical challenge in and of itself.
ROTOR SPECIFICATIONS
• Central flange in grade 5 titanium
• Heavy metal weight segment
• 18K white gold wings with 5 possible positions adjusted by screws in grade 5 titanium
• Ceramic ball bearings
• Unidirectional anti-clockwise winding
OVERSIZE DATE DISPLAY
Semi-instantaneous, placed in a horizontal aperture at 4 o’clock.
FUNCTION SELECTOR
In a manner similar to a car’s gearbox, a push-button located at 2 o’clock allows one to select the winding, date setting and hand setting functions with a simple push. A hand at 3 o’clock displays the selected function.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 31.25 x 29.45 mm
Thickness: 5.41 mm
Number of jewels: 38
Barrel arbour: AP 20 steel
Balance: Glucydur®, 4 arms, 4 setting weights, moment of inertia 4.8 mg•cm2, angle of lift 53°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: elinvar by Nivarox®
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
CASE
Richard Mille has specifically developed timepieces in honour of every edition of Le Mans Classic since 2008, culminating in all in ten special-edition watches, each incorporating in Le Mans Classic’s corporate colours of green and white. The 150-piece limited-edition RM 30-01 celebrates the 12th edition of Le Mans Classic in 2025 and is no different in this respect with its case consisting of titanium bezels sandwiching a Green Quartz TPT® caseband. Green and orange interior details, a checkered flag framing the oversized date window, the famous Le Mans Classic logo on the sapphire crystal caseback and a racing-vented green rubber strap complete this new piece paying homage to an event that is so dear to the brand.
The design and execution of the watch demonstrate a holistic approach to conception of the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to extremely rigorous specifications, in the manner of the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars, where the chassis and the engine are developed in complete harmony. For example, a casing ring is no longer used, and the movement is mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by grade 5 titanium screws. Features such as these provide evidence of uncompromising workmanship.
Finishing
• Baseplate and bridges in hand-ground grade 5 titanium, wet sandblasted, Titalyt® treated
• Barrel bridges PVD coated
• Burnished pivots
• Pinions with undercuts
• Sapphire blasted and hand-drawn surfaces
• Screw slots and screws bevelled and polished with rounded and polished tip
• Anglage and polishing by hand
• Sandblasted and rhodium plated, bevelled wheels (before cutting the teeth)
• Minimal corrections applied to the wheels in order to preserve geometry and performance
Other features
The double-barrel system helps to improve torque stability over a longer period. This is achieved by distributing the stored energy across two winding barrels instead of one, which increases the number of rotations and reduces pressure on the teeth, bearings and pivots, resulting in better long-term performance.
The free-sprung balance offers better reliability in the event of shocks, movement assembly or disassembly, and also guarantees better chronometric results over time. The regulator index is eliminated, and a more accurate and repeatable calibration is possible thanks to 4 small adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.