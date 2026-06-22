ULTRA SKELETONISED GRADE 5 TITANIUM BASEPLATE AND BRIDGES

The RM 64-01 Tourbillon Colnago faithfully yet subtly translates the Italian manufacturer’s design codes into a watch whose tubular architecture channels the spirit of the iconic RM 012 Tourbillon. Inspired by the Cambiago bike builder’s cycle frames, the RM64-01 calibre was conceived around three guiding principles: lightness, transparency and volume. Its minimalist, resolutely graphic construction lays bare each of the 274 components with such clarity that the eye could almost be tracing the frame of a racing bike.



The skeletonised grade 5 titanium baseplate and bridges are microblasted, their edges brought to life by hand-polished bevels before a black and grey PVD treatment completes the finish. Within this structure sits the gear train, fitted with a fast-rotating barrel delivering a 65-hour power reserve. Positioned at 1 o’clock, the barrel sits in direct symmetry with the variable-inertia tourbillon at 7 o’clock – a layout that instantly recalls a bicycle drivetrain. This impression is reinforced by the titanium upper bridges which, with their star-shaped design, echo the iconic geometry of the Colnago ‘Master’ frames that were developed in the 1980s to boost torsional rigidity without adding weight.



