“Rafa”, the undisputed King of Clay, has forged a reputation as the most powerful and audacious competitor in tennis. In 2010, he won three of the four major Grand Slam tournaments. The 2017 season proved to be one of the player’s finest, with two Grand Slam wins and the top spot in the ATP world rankings. Today, Rafa has more Roland Garros wins than any other player in the history of tennis. Who could possibly forget the emotional 2020 final against Novak Djokovic where, despite the unusual context of the pandemic, Nadal successfully retained the trophy he had lifted so many times before. He did it all over again in 2022 to clinch his 14th Roland Garros win.